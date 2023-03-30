Lapu-Lapu police lay out security measures for Holy Week, summer

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already laid out its security plan for summer including Holy Week.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO.

Lim said that their security plan will focus on the implementation of law enforcement activities, especially on focus crimes; border control, and security in churches, including mosques since “Ramadan” has already started in March.

He added that they will also conduct round-the-clock checkpoint operations, intelligence activities, community relation activities, and Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO).

“Template naman na sila, ang nakanindot sa atoang PNP organization kay template nana siya. What we have to do is to upgrade, paninduton pana nato siya,” Lim said.

The LCPO will also heighten its security from Palm Sunday on April 2 to Easter Sunday on April 9 in lieu of the observance of the Holy Week.

“Labi na ang mga tawo naa gyud na sa churches, sa atong transport, sa mga terminals, ug sa atong mga pier naa natay mga tropa,” he added.

Lim added that he will also order the tourist police to patrol the different tourist destinations in the city since they are expecting tourists to arrive during those days for a vacation. /rcg

