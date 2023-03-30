Remulla: Suspects’ statements lead to Teves’ ‘certain involvement’ in Degamo slay

MANILA, Philippines — Statements of suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others have pointed to “a certain involvement” of Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday.

“Andun yun sa mga statements. The statements [that] were issued so far point to a certain involvement of his. There are nine or 10 statements that we hold,” Remulla told reporters.

(That is included in those statements. The statements that have been issued so far indicate his involvement, based on the nine or 10 statements that we have.)

Remulla added that the statements they have received could be enough, depending on the requirement of the panel of prosecutors.

However, he emphasized the importance of gathering more information to ensure the case is solid and that the accused receives a fair trial.

“It may be enough depending on the requirement of the panel of prosecutors, but it is better if we can further the information there,” he said.

Degamo and eight others were killed on March 4. Aside from the nine deaths, over ten people were injured from the attack.

Four suspects have been arrested; one was killed after fighting the cops, while six have surrendered.

Remulla earlier said that all the suspects had been cooperative with the investigation.

Teves has repeatedly denied involvement in the killing. He said he fears for his safety once he returns to the Philippines

RELATED STORY:

Remulla: Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. ‘being considered’ as among masterminds in Degamo slay

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP