LOOK: Scary state of Mandaue flyover

LOOK: Part of MC Briones Street in Mandaue City is closed to traffic on Thursday evening due to the damaged skywalk near Pacific Mall. According to enforcers in the area, a truck hit the skywalk on Thursday, March 30, damaging its beam and posing a threat to motorists.

LOOK: Traffic is building up near the Maguikay flyover along MC Briones Street in Mandaue City on Thursday evening after a section of the road was closed due to a damaged skywalk near Pacific Mall. #CDNDigital : Brian J. Ochoa

LOOK: The Maguikay flyover was closed to foot traffic on Thursday and no vehicles were allowed to pass underneath it after it sustained severe damage when it was hit by a truck.

#CDNDigital : Brian J. Ochoa

