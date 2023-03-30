LOOK: Scary state of Mandaue flyover

March 30,2023 - 07:15 PM

LOOK: Part of MC Briones Street in Mandaue City is closed to traffic on Thursday evening due to the damaged skywalk near Pacific Mall. According to enforcers in the area, a truck hit the skywalk on Thursday, March 30, damaging its beam and posing a threat to motorists.

LOOK: Traffic is building up near the Maguikay flyover along MC Briones Street in Mandaue City on Thursday evening after a section of the road was closed due to a damaged skywalk near Pacific Mall. #CDNDigital 📷: Brian J. Ochoa

LOOK: The Maguikay flyover was closed to foot traffic on Thursday and no vehicles were allowed to pass underneath it after it sustained severe damage when it was hit by a truck.

#CDNDigital 📷: Brian J. Ochoa

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, flyover, Maguikay flyover, Mandaue City, traffic
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.