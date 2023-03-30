LOOK: Scary state of Mandaue flyover
LOOK: Part of MC Briones Street in Mandaue City is closed to traffic on Thursday evening due to the damaged skywalk near Pacific Mall. According to enforcers in the area, a truck hit the skywalk on Thursday, March 30, damaging its beam and posing a threat to motorists.
LOOK: Traffic is building up near the Maguikay flyover along MC Briones Street in Mandaue City on Thursday evening after a section of the road was closed due to a damaged skywalk near Pacific Mall. #CDNDigital : Brian J. Ochoa
LOOK: The Maguikay flyover was closed to foot traffic on Thursday and no vehicles were allowed to pass underneath it after it sustained severe damage when it was hit by a truck.
#CDNDigital : Brian J. Ochoa
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.