Dolphinz, Vipers clinch second straight victories in 13th BBC tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The defending champions Dolphinz and the Vipers clinched their second straight victories in the ongoing 13th season of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) tournament during their games held on Saturday evening, April 1, 2023, at the Alta Vista gymnasium, here.

The Dolphinz, the reigning champions of the tournament, and the Vipers have remained unbeaten in two games. The Dolphinz thrashed the Cheetahs, 70-59, while the Vipers narrowly edged the Stallions, 76-74.

Reouven Rama led the Dolphinz with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while teammate Welkins Lapingcao and Francis Paracuelles added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Aimel Barbadillo spoiled his 19-point outing for the Cheetahs along with eight boards, and two assists. The Cheetahs remained winless in two games.

Meanwhile, Ruben Ludovice put on a double-double performance of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists for the Vipers.

The undermanned Stallions had four players scoring double digits in Denzel Tee with 20 points, Juliano Yusingco with 16, Dhan Soliva with 14, and Nino Juagpao with 11, but weren’t enough to take down the Vipers. They now have a 1-1 (win-loss) record.

On the other hand, the Panthers edged the Pandas, 71-61, behind Jeslar Larumbe’s 27-point performance. They now improved to a 1-1 record. Kenn Nadela scored 14 points in Pandas’ losing efforts. The Pandas remained winless in two games also.

RELATED STORIES

Dolphinz outclasses Pandas in BBC hoop wars

BBC: Dolphinz tighten grip of top spot

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP