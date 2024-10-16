Indulge in unforgettable fresh flavors and a rooftop oasis at Yello Hotel

In a world that’s constantly evolving, the hospitality industry is no stranger to innovation. Yello Hotel, a leading hotel brand, continues to redefine exceptional dining experiences. On October 9, they unveiled a new era of culinary excellence with the launch of their Executive Lunch Sets, Fresh Fix drinks, and Chef’s Specials at Amarillo Sports Bar and Restaurant. This interactive event showcased the hotel’s commitment to fresh flavors and vibrant dining.

The event also marked the introduction of Yello Hotel’s fresh faces: Executive Chef Rhyan Villahermosa, F&B Head Gina Adlawan, General Manager Karen F. Mendoza, and Chief Operating Officer Carlostito Angelo Gothong. Their passion and experience are taking the hotel to a new level.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Yello Hotel as we continue to elevate our dining experience here at Amarillo,” emphasized Karen F. Mendoza in her keynote. “With this, we envision Yello Hotel becoming a leading brand in Cebu City. Our goal is to provide our guests with personalized experiences, diverse dining options, and joy in every state.”

The fresh addition to Amarillo; Executive Lunch Sets, Fresh Fixes, and Chef’s Specials are all designed to cater diverse diners of Amarillo.

Executive Lunch Sets: A Flavorful Journey

The Executive Lunch Sets offer a variety of options, each priced at P349 and served daily from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. These delectable meals include a daily drink and soup special, making them perfect for busy guests seeking convenience and gourmet flavors.

Grilled Tuna Belly: Marinated in tangy chimichurri sauce and served with vibrant salsa and jasmine rice.

Crispy Pork Chops with Mushroom Sauce: Tender pork chops coated in a flavorful spice batter and served with rich mushroom sauce, jasmine rice, and garlic-sautéed mixed vegetables.

Crispy Chicken Parmigiana: A classic dish served with spaghetti marinara and garlic-sautéed mixed vegetables.

Fresh Fix Drinks: A Refreshing Burst

Yello Hotel’s Fresh Fix drinks are made with all-natural ingredients and feature colorful ingredients and inventive recipes. These refreshing beverages are perfect for energizing your palate.

Pink Ginger Lemonade: A delightful combination of ginger extract, zesty lemon, and sweet guava syrup.

Cucumber Splash: A refreshing blend of fresh cucumbers, pineapple juice, apple juice, and a hint of honey.

Citrus Delight: A burst of flavor from lemongrass, orange juice, and lemon juice.

Chef’s Specials: Culinary Creations

The Chef’s Specials showcase Yello Hotel’s dedication to quality and innovation. Each special features fresh ingredients and culinary inventiveness, resulting in a remarkable dining experience. Available daily, these specials start at P499.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Roulade: Marinated in inasal spices and stuffed with onions, sweet peppers, shiitake mushrooms, and cheese.

Braised Beef with Carrot Mashed Potatoes: Tender and flavorful beef served with roasted vegetables and creamy mashed potatoes.

Grilled Chicken with Salted Black Bean Rice: Marinated in chimichurri and served with pea purée, egg yolk floss, buttered mixed vegetables, and salted black bean rice.

Amarillo Sports Bar and Restaurant: A Rooftop Oasis

Amarillo Sports Bar and Restaurant offers stunning panoramic views of Cebu City and a vibrant atmosphere. Enjoy live music, themed nights, or simply relax with a refreshing drink while savoring delicious cuisine.

Beyond Food and Beverages

Yello Hotel’s commitment to quality extends beyond their food and beverages. They strive to provide exceptional service and create unforgettable memories for every guest as well as giving back to the community especially the children. Yello Hotel and the Gothong Southern Group have been actively supporting children from Cambagocboc Elementary School. Through various initiatives, they’ve been able to make a positive impact on their lives and provide them with the resources they need to succeed.

A Fresh Future

As Yello Hotel gears up to celebrate its 5th anniversary and the holidays, guests can anticipate even more exciting developments and offerings. With its talented team and commitment to excellence, Yello Hotel is poised to continue delivering fresh experiences and culinary delights.

Discover a fresh world of comfort and taste at Yello Hotel located at Wilson St., Lahug, Cebu City. For more information and updates, reach them through their official Facebook page or call 09178494964.