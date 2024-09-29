Potato Corner XP Brings Own Friescream to Cebu

The wait is over! Potato Corner, the beloved brand known for its flavored fries we all love, has unveiled its 2,000th store—and it’s no ordinary outlet.

Potato Corner XP is an enhanced version of the classic snack haven you’ve come to love. Located on the 3rd level of SM City Cebu, the grand opening on September 26, 2024, marked a significant milestone for the brand and all its fans worldwide.

“It is very humbling that so many people love the brand. And I think that is kind of why the direction we want to expand the Potato Corner Experience. This kind of new store model, which is bigger, has special exclusive items you can only get from the store. This is only the second in the nation, but you can expect more such stores to open nationwide. We hope you continue to support and show us your love for the brand. And this keeps enforcing our commitment to wowing our guests with the Potato Corner Experience,” Matthew Whang, Brand Marketing Director, shares.

Signature Flavored Fries and More

Of course, all of your favorite Potato Corner fries are available, and yes, you can combine flavors to your heart’s content. But Potato Corner XP is more than just a place to get your regular fix; it’s a whole new world of snacking.

Introducing Friescream

One of the standout additions is the Friescream, a delightful fusion of sweet and savory that promises to be a unique treat for your taste buds. This innovative dessert combines the crunchiness of fries with the creamy goodness of ice cream. It’s a must-try for anyone adventurous enough to explore new flavor terrains.

Expanded Menu Offerings

Potato Corner XP doesn’t stop at Friescream; you can indulge in various tasty options. Enjoy R&B Milk Tea and Fruit Tea, the perfect beverages to pair with your fries, or try the refreshing Pop Coolers to keep you cool.

Experience a new take on the classic fry with Special Cuts, and for those craving something more substantial, Snack Bites offers delicious chicken pops and chicken skin. Lastly, don’t miss out on Tera Mix, a delightful combination of different snacks that provides a variety of flavors in one go.

Don’t miss out on this XP-tacular experience—head over to the 3rd level of SM City Cebu and get your fill of all the fantastic offerings. Come for the fries, stay for the experience. It is the Potato Corner XP way!

