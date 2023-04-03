Dancesport Team Cebu City harvests 13 golds in PDSFI 1st Quarterly Rankings & Competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) harvested 13 gold medals in the recently concluded Philippine DanceSport Federation, Inc.(PDSFI) First Quarterly Rankings & Competition that was held over the weekend at the PhilSports Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City.

In addition to DTCC’s 13 gold medals were six silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Leading DTCC’s gold medal haul was one of its founders, Eleanor Hayco, the wife of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and DTCC founder Edward Hayco. She bagged three gold medals with partners Lloyd Bartolini and Anselmo Estillore Jr.

Hayco earned three gold medals in the senior 2B and senior 2C standard events with Bartolini. She went on to clinch the gold medal in the senior A Latin with Estillore Jr. as her partner.

DTCC’s double gold medalists were Francis Isaia Diluvio and Richlyn Ann Bendanillo, who captured two gilts in the Grade D Latin and Grade C Latin events.

Joining them were Francis Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dinauanao, who topped the Youth A Standard and Youth A Latin categories.

Meanwhile, the rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were Shardie Abellana-Marjorie Abellana (Latin Grade B), Wilbert Aunzo-Pearl Marie Caneda (Amateur Latin), Paul Vincent-Corpus-Pauline Venice Duba (Youth C Latin), Rhyss Rafhael Fajardo-Shadelle Nina Hernandez (Junior A Latin), John Lloyd Leyson-Ouie Selene Rendon (Under-21 Latin), and John Tonni Fiel Quilaton-Mae Ann Mejo (Special Event 1 C Latin).

DTCC outperformed more than a dozen contingents from various teams coming from around the country during the two-day dancesport competition.

Last February, DTCC also shone in the Philippine Superstars Open 2023 that was held in San Juan, Metro Manila, after winning nine gold medals, three silvers, and three bronzes.

