Bongbong Marcos, First Lady to attend King Charles III’s coronation in London
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in Westminster Abbey, London, Malacañang confirmed Monday.
Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the President and First Lady had accepted the invitation to attend the coronation and the reception at Buckingham Palace, as invited by the Master of the Household on May 5.
“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos have accepted the invitation to attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May 2023,” Garafil said in a statement.
“Furthermore, the President and the First Lady have accepted the invitation of the Master of the Household, upon command of His Majesty, to a Reception to be given at Buckingham Palace in advance of the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort on Friday, 5th May 2023 at 5:00 p.m,” she added.
