Mandaue fire official warns of grass, rubbish fire during hot weather

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Fire Office (MCFO) is reminding Mandauehanons to be careful and vigilant amid the very hot weather.

MCFO Chief Investigator Senior Fire Officer 3 Edgar Vergara said that during this kind of weather, grass and rubbish fires might occur.

“Panahon sa ting-init, aduna manay methane gas or basin naay manigarilyo niya ilabay didto (mga basura) basin mosiga unya mo-involve nuon og structural fire, maaffected ang balay naa sa paligid,” said Vergara.

(The weather is hot, there is methane gas or maybe someone throws a cigarette at the trash and ignite a fire and may involve a structural fire and affect other houses in the area.)

Vergara added that it is challenging to extinguish a fire during hot weather as the fire would likely spread faster because the area is dry, especially painted houses. Also, it will take a little longer to put out a fire when the wind is strong.

“Magbantay gyud kay dali ra kaayo ang kalayo ni’ng panahona,” he added.

(We should really be careful because fires ignite very fast at this time.)

One way to minimize chances of fire is also to unplug their appliances and gadgets and turn off the Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) before sleeping or leaving their house for Holy Week activities.

He said that electrical wiring and loose connection are some common reasons for fire.

During hot weather, it is also advisable to unplug electric fans to avoid overheating.

He said that they are continuously conducting information education campaign on fire safety tips in different areas in the city even if the fire prevention month in March is already over. He said this is conducted whole year round.

