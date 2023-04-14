Hotdog and TinyTAN merch in one? It’s finally possible, thanks to Virginia!

What if you could satisfy your cravings with a delicious snack while indulging your K-Pop fan heart at the same time?

Well, there’s no need to only dream about this scenario anymore—because Virginia Food Inc. is launching a Virginia Premium Hotdog collaboration with the adorable BTS animated avatars, TinyTAN! Designed after the worldwide famous boy group’s seven members, TinyTAN adds a cute and refreshing touch to every pack of Virginia Premium Hotdogs for this legendary team-up.

Stay updated here: https://www.virginiafood.com.ph/for more activities and events this April to May 2023.

Excited about this #TinyTANxVirginia collaboration? Check out these four reasons why you will surely enjoy Virginia’s latest offer.

Your all-time favorite Filipino snack

Through the years, Virginia Premium Hotdog has been well-loved by Filipinos for its delicious taste and excellent quality.

Made from premium ingredients, Virginia’s tender and irresistibly juicy hotdog can both be enjoyed on its own and paired with many local favorites like rice, eggs, pancakes, and more. Loved by both kids and adults, it is perfect for any meal of the day—from breakfast to lunch, dinner, and even snacks.

The Virginia Premium Hotdog is the flagship product of Virginia Food Inc., a Cebu-based food manufacturing company that has brought premium canned and frozen processed meat products to many Filipinos’ tables for over 50 years already. Since its foundation, the company has grown into one of the top local food manufacturing companies in the country. In pursuit of its vision to become the ultimate food solution, Virginia Food Inc. continuously innovates food-related products for Filipinos with its passionate research and development team.

Special edition TinyTAN merch

For its newly-launched #TinyTANxVirginia collaboration, Virginia Food Inc. brings you the Virginia Premium Hotdog Jumbo 1kg TinyTAN Special Edition. It features the cute and lovable TinyTAN characters in the packaging of Virginia’s premium, meaty, juicy hotdogs—and as an extra treat, it also includes a Special Edition TinyTAN Ref Magnet Collectible!













The Special Edition TinyTAN Ref Magnet Collectible presents individual images of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook’s TinyTAN avatars enjoying delicious Virginia Premium Hotdogs. Buy the Virginia Premium Hotdog Jumbo 1kg TinyTAN Special Edition now and collect all seven TinyTAN Ref Magnets to expand your TinyTAN collection.

TinyTAN is a group of lovable characters created from the seven members of BTS. It is designed with distinct personalities that spring from the persona of the BTS members, with its own narrative universe that takes the characters across the boundaries of reality and imagination through the “Magic Door”.

Affordable price for a jumbo offering

















Virginia Premium Hotdog is also popular among Filipinos for being affordable without compromising its quality, size, and taste. For only P299, you can already enjoy 1kg of premium and tasty hotdogs (along with special edition TinyTAN collectibles!) when you buy the Virginia Premium Hotdog Jumbo 1kg TinyTAN Special Edition. Sounds like an excellent deal and great value for your money, right?

Available nationwide

There’s no need for you to search high and low just to get your hands on the Virginia Premium Hotdog Jumbo 1kg TinyTAN Special Edition and its collectibles.

That’s because this awesome snack collaboration is easily available at Virginia Factory outlets in Pasig, Masbate, Jones, Iloilo, Davao, Gusa CDO, Guizo, Lapu-Lapu, Tisa, Bantayan Island, Tabunok, Cogon CDO, Butuan, Bukidnon, GenSan, Bacolod, Ozamis, Zamboanga, Pagadian, and Tagum. You can also find it in supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores nationwide: https://www.virginiafood.com.ph/FactoryOutlet

So what are you waiting for? Head on to your nearest Virginia outlet store and enjoy this #TinyTANxVirginia collaboration now!

For extra memorabilia, you can also head over to exclusive TinyTAN x Virginia Photo Booths for a snap! Here are the schedules below.

Luzon

Metro Market! Market!- April 14-17

Factory Outlet Pasig- April 28-30

Visayas

Metro Ayala Cebu- April 10-16

Gaisano Grand Tabunok- April 21-22

Prince Asturias- April 28- May 6

Prince Isabel Leyte- May 1-2

Prince Abuyog Leyte- May 2-

Prince Silay- April 21- May 20

Prince Bago- May 26-June 26

Prince La Carlota- June 30-Jul 31

Lee Plaza Hypermart Dumaguete- April 28-May12

Lee Plaza Supermart Dumaguete- MAy 15-June 10

Prince Bayawan- June 13-30

Ilo-Ilo Supermart Atrium- April 28-May 28

Ilo-Ilo Supermart Ungka- April 24-29

SM Ilo-Ilo- May 1-6

Island City Mall Bohol- April 19-23

Mindanao

Gaisano Grand Davao- April 14-16

Factory Outlet Davao- April 28-30

KCC Zamboanga- April 28-30

Ororama Cogon, Cagayan De Oro City- May 1-15

Factory Outlet Gusa, Cagayan De Oro City- May 4-7

Lee Plaza Dipolog- April 28-May 28

