Indian national nabbed for allegedly burning house, multicab of ex-gf in Carcar City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 04,2023 - 03:49 PM
carcar fire

An Indian national was arrested by the police after he allegedly burned the house and multicab owned by his ex-girlfriend’s parents after the girl allegedly refused to talk to him. An example of what unrequited love can do. | photo from Carcar City Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Love can sometimes make you do nasty things you thought you cannot do.

And apparently, this was the case between an Indian national and his former Cebuana girlfriend in Carcar City.

Police in Carcar City arrested the Indian for allegedly setting fire to the vehicle, and several parts of the house where his ex-girlfriend lived on Tuesday, April 4.

The suspect, identified as Ranjit Singh, may be facing complaints of arson.

According to Police Lt. Col. Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, Singh went to the residence of his former partner, Flora Mae Enjambre, in Sitio Gaymakers, Brgy. Perrelos around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Citing initial investigations, Cabagnot said Singh, 46, apparently wanted to meet with Enjambre.

The woman, however, ignored his requests. Her father, identified as Jose Enjambre, also reportedly told Singh that he will not allow him to meet his daughter again, which apparently made the foreigner mad.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw the Indian picking up a plastic gallon believed to have contained gasoline and pouring its contents over Jose’s multicab and some portions of the house, then igniting them using a match.

The flames were put out a few minutes later but they have made significant damage to the vehicle and the Enjambres’ house.

Cabagnot said damages were pegged at P255,000, with the multicab almost completely burned down.

Singh is currently detained at Carcar City Police Station, pending the filing of arson cases against him.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /rcg

