Chan vows to look into allegations of intentional reduction of carrying capacity of pump boats for island hopping

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will look into the allegation that the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and some personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have allegedly reduced the carrying capacities of pump boats for island hopping.

The allegation, Chan said, would affect the tourism industry in the city for this may result in an increase in boat rates.

“Mao nang mamahalan ra ang atong mga turista,” Chan said.

Chan said that he plans to meet with MARINA and PCG to shed light on this allegation.

He added that pump boat operators were given license and permit to operate by these agencies, where the number of passengers that they can carry is indicated.

“Kay duna sad kunoy uban nga mo-exceed sa limit. Murag dili gyud fair ba nga naay pipila ka mga boat operators nga ubos ang capacity nga ihatag ug duna poy uban nga more than ang capacity. So we will check on it,” Chan added.

The mayor also expects more tourist arrivals, especially now that there is a long holiday this week.

He said that the accommodation rate of their hotels and resorts has already reached 80 percent.

Chan said that the influx of tourists in the city will have a huge economic impact.

“Naay turista, naay negosyo, mokita ang resort, mokita ang mga boatmen, mokita ang mga tour guides, ug labaw sa tanan mokita ang syudad,” he said. /rcg

READ:

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

Island trips in Bohol halted over pricey food

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP