Piala headlines ‘Engkwentro 10’ fight card in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rodex “War Machine” Piala will headline “Engkwentro 10” on April 22, 2023, at the Basak gym in Lapu-Lapu City.

This was announced by ARQ Boxing Stable’s chief trainer Eldo Cortes an d confirmed by its strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot.

ARQ Sports presented “Engkwentro 9” last March 24 in Talisay City which gave them the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific youth flyweight title courtesy of their banner boxer John Paul Gabunilas.

Gabunilas scored a sixth-round technical knockout against Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu in the main event.

This time, it’s Piala’s turn to take the center stage as he battles a more experienced opponent in Alan Alberca of Cairsoy Stable in the main event.

ARQ Sports is yet to announce how many rounds Piala and Alberca will be fighting.

The 28-year-old Piala of Cebu City is unbeaten in seven fights with one knockout. His most recent bout was last December against Ponciano Remandiman in San Fernando, south Cebu where he won by unanimous decision after eight rounds.

Meanwhile, Alberca, 26 has 18 fights under his fists, winning 12 with seven knockouts and losing six.

His most recent bout was last February against Matthew Arcillas where he won via a second-round knockout in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

It was a fitting comeback for Alberca who suffered three straight losses from 2019 to 2022. He lost to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor and Jhunrille Castino in Bohol and former world title challenger Jeo Santisima in Talisay City, south Cebu.

Also in the fight card are Ian Paul “The Assassin” Abne, Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild, and Riel Gabunilas of the ARQ Boxing Stable.

Abne will face Alberca’s stablemate Jomar Caindog in the undercard, while Wild squares off with Jo Tampipi of Manila, and Gabunilas vs. Jonnel Gejamo.

The complete fight card will be announced soon according to ARQ Sports. /rcg

