Gentle Giants host archrival Kaya FC in Visayas Clasico at Dynamic Herb pitch on April 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The CFC Gentle Giants will host the Kaya FC Iloilo in another round of the “Visayas Clasico” in the final stretch of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on April 23 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties, here.

This will be the fourth time these two football powerhouses will square off with Cebu FC winning two of the three matches they had in the PFL.

This will also be the second time the Gentle Giants will host Kaya at the Dynamic Herb complex.

The Gentle Giants defeated Kaya, 3-2, in their match at the Dynamic Herb last October 9, to avenge their loss against the former PFL champions two months prior in Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Gentle Giants proved that their win against the more favored Kaya FC was no fluke when they beat the latter with another, 3-2, score at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

Last Saturday, the Gentle Giants climbed to the top of the team standings after defeating Mendiola FC 1991, 3-1, at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Marius Kore, Ivan Ouano, and Kintaro Miyagi scored the goals for the Gentle Giants against Mendiola.

That victory dislodged Kaya from the top of the standings as CFC improved to 13 wins with one loss and four draws which translates to 43 points.

Kaya dropped to second place with 42 points from their 14-3 (win-loss) record.

Kaya still has a chance to regain the top spot as they take on the Azkals Development Team prior to the “Visayas Clasico” on April 15 at the latter’s home turf in Rizal Memorial Stadium. /rcg

