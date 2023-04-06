DOLE to employers: Workers entitled to Holy Week holiday pay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday reminded employers on the proper payment of wages for work rendered during the Holy Week from April 6 to 10.

April 6, 7 and 10 were declared regular holidays by Malacañang, while April 8 was declared a special non-working holiday.

Regular Holiday

According to DOLE, through Labor Advisory No. 7 series 2023, employees who work during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and on Monday, April 10 are entitled to 200 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

Should the employee work excess hours, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day, on top of the 200 percent.

On the other hand, employees who worked on a regular holiday that also falls on a rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent on top of the 200 percent wage.

An additional 30 percent of the hourly rate shall also be paid when working overtime.

Meanwhile, employees who choose not to work are still entitled to 100 percent of their basic pay.

Special Non-working Holiday

Based on the advisory, employees working on Black Saturday are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

Excess hours, meanwhile, would then translate to a 30 percent additional pay per hour.

Those who worked on Black Saturday, which also happens to be their rest day, are then entitled to an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate when working overtime.

A “no work, no pay” policy will apply to employees who choose not to work during this day, unless the company has a favorable policy or agreement granting payment on a special holiday.

Meanwhile, DOLE also noted that employees working on Easter Sunday would be paid the same as on ordinary working days.

