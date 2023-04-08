KC Concepcion turns 38, mom Sharon Cuneta wishes: ‘May you receive all of your heart’s desires’

KC Concepcion marked her 38th birthday with greetings from her friends and loved ones including her mom, Megastar Sharon Cuneta.

KC gave a glimpse of how she celebrated turning a year older through her Instagram page on Friday, April 7, showing herself seemingly making a wish before blowing out the candle on her birthday cake.

“Enchanting to meet you, 38,” she captioned her post.

Cuneta then sent a birthday greeting to her daughter through an Instagram post, in which she dedicated to the younger actress the lyrics of the song “If I Could.”

“I’d have tried to change the world I brought you to / And there isn’t very much that I can do / But I would if I could,” a part of the song goes.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful eldest, my first-born forever, Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion,” Cuneta added. “May you always turn to God and receive all of your heart’s desires. I love you. Your Mama.”

In the comments section, fans greeted KC while also admiring the Megastar for being a “sweet and loving momma” to her daughter with her former husband, actor Gabby Concepcion.

Cuneta opened up last February about her mother-and-daughter relationship with KC, which the Megastar confessed to be her “biggest pain.” Cuneta admitted she knows “very little” of her eldest daughter’s life because the latter does not open up to her.

Cuneta also stressed that although there are recurring rifts between them, she would never speak ill of KC.

