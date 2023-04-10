Birthing centers warned against nonsubmission of registration of live birth to Cordova’s LCR

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan has signed an ordinance that would penalize operators of birthing centers who would fail to immediately submit the registration of live birth to Cordova’s Local Civil Registrar (LCR).

Penalties that would include the nonrenewal or the cancellation of the business permits may already be implemented in 15 days after copies of the approved ordinance are also posted in at least three conspicuous places in the municipality.

“Tuyo sa maong ordinansa para mahunong ang dili maayo nga pamaagi sa ubang birthing o maternity centers sa tibuok Lungsod sa Cordova nga tuyoon sa paglangay-langay ang birth registration para makapaningil sa mga bayronon o medical bills,” Suan said in a statement.

Municipal Ordinance No. 2023-99 seeks to prohibit and penalize birthing/maternity centers for the late or non-submission of the registration of live birth to the Local Civil Registrar of Cordova due to the mother’s late or non-payment of her medical bills.

The ordinance seeks to discourage, if not avoid, the late registration or non-registration of newborn babies and to stop the unethical practice of maternity and birthing centers that use the submission of the registration of live birth as a means to ensure the collection of medical bills.

Suan signed the ordinance that was authored by Councilor Jerome Lepiten last March 27, 2023.

