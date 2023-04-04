Chris Ramil outmatches 14 other bowlers to clinch ‘Bowling Shootout’ title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Senior bowler Chris Ramil clinched the title in Sunday night’s ‘Bowling Shootout’ tournament of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Ramil outmatched 14 other bowlers in the tournament by scoring a total of 847 pinfalls in four games.

He banked on his 25 handicap points to add to his total scratch of 747 pinfalls after four games to come up with total pinfalls.

The victory assured Ramil a slot for the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament slated at the end of the month, where he will vie against other bowling shootout qualifiers.

Meanwhile, SUGBU’s March “Bowler of the Month” Luke Bolongan settled for second place with 832 total pinfalls, despite having zero handicap points.

Rounding off the top three bowlers of the tournament was Ted Convocar with 791 total pinfalls.

Fourth to 10th placers were Lemuel Paquibut (779), SUGBU president Egdar Alqueza (745), Heber Alqueza (735), MJ Villa (707), Tess Regino (706), and Michael Yu (700), respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Bolongan is Sugbu’s Bowler of the Month of March

Young keglers top SUGBO shootout, qualify for March’s Bowler of the Month tournament

Seniors top 17 young keglers in Sugbu Bowler of the Month qualifying tourney

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP