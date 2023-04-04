Chris Ramil outmatches 14 other bowlers to clinch ‘Bowling Shootout’ title

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 04,2023 - 02:26 PM
From left to right; Ted Convocar, Chris Ramil, and Luke Bolongan during the awarding ceremony of the SUGBU Bowling Shootout Tournament. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Senior bowler Chris Ramil clinched the title in Sunday night’s ‘Bowling Shootout’ tournament of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Ramil outmatched 14 other bowlers in the tournament by scoring a total of 847 pinfalls in four games.

He banked on his 25 handicap points to add to his total scratch of 747 pinfalls after four games to come up with total pinfalls.

The victory assured Ramil a slot for the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament slated at the end of the month, where he will vie against other bowling shootout qualifiers.

Meanwhile, SUGBU’s March “Bowler of the Month” Luke Bolongan settled for second place with 832 total pinfalls, despite having zero handicap points.

Rounding off the top three bowlers of the tournament was Ted Convocar with 791 total pinfalls.

Fourth to 10th placers were Lemuel Paquibut (779), SUGBU president Egdar Alqueza (745), Heber Alqueza (735), MJ Villa (707), Tess Regino (706), and Michael Yu (700), respectively.

