PNP: 72 Holy Week deaths due to drowning in 4 regions

MANILA, Philippines — (UPDTED) A total of 72 deaths due drowning in four regions were reported and recorded during the Holy Week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The PNP said the drowning cases were reported in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

“To all parents, please do not leave your children unattended and avoid drinking liquor while swimming to avoid cases of drowning,” PNP chief Gen.Rodolfo Azurin Jr.said in a statement.

The PNP also recorded 11 vehicular accidents that resulted in four deaths in the said regions.

A large number of Filipinos trooped to the provinces and vacation destinations during the long Holy Week break.

