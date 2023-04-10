PNP: 72 Holy Week deaths due to drowning in 4 regions
MANILA, Philippines — (UPDTED) A total of 72 deaths due drowning in four regions were reported and recorded during the Holy Week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, April 10, 2023.
The PNP said the drowning cases were reported in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).
“To all parents, please do not leave your children unattended and avoid drinking liquor while swimming to avoid cases of drowning,” PNP chief Gen.Rodolfo Azurin Jr.said in a statement.
The PNP also recorded 11 vehicular accidents that resulted in four deaths in the said regions.
A large number of Filipinos trooped to the provinces and vacation destinations during the long Holy Week break.
RELATED STORIES:
Holy Week death toll reaches 21 in Luzon
18 college students in island-hopping activity in Mactan rescued after boat malfunctions
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.