Mother of 2 kids who drowned in hole to press charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The mother of the two kids who drowned after reportedly falling into a hole intended for a septic tank in Talisay City wants to press charges against the owner of the property where the tragedy happened.

Two young boys died on Easter Sunday, April 9 after they fell into a water-filled hole in a vacant lot in Sitio Laray, Brgy. San Roque in Talisay City.

The victims were identified as Mark Emman Llamedo and Nathaniel Llamedo.

The Llamedo brothers were allegedly playing kites with two of their cousins on the vacant lot around 11:30 a.m. When their kites got stuck, the boys decided to go fishing.

One of the cousins, an 11-year-old boy, told Cebu-based radio station DYHP in an interview that they agreed then to take a bath by the hole since it had water in it, not knowing that it was deeper than they thought.

He said they were climbing down by holding on to a metal bar when suddenly it gave away. All four children fell into the water however, Mark Emman and Nathaniel apparently did not know how to swim, the cousin said.

The cousin added that they panicked and that his two cousins almost drowned him in their struggle to get out of the hole.

When he finally got out of the hole, the 11-year-old boy tried calling for help but he said he became weak after swallowing some water.

Based on claims from relatives and neighbors, it took the family around 20 to 30 minutes trying to save Mark Emman, 6, and Nathaniel, 7.

The Llamedos’ mother, Edilisa Ignacio, immediately dived into the hole upon learning that her sons fell into it. When she did, however, she said she cannot locate them, adding that the hole’s depth and murky waters made the rescue attempt difficult.

A neighbor, John Brañanola, also joined the family in trying to save the two young boys. Brañanola said it took him multiple attempts before locating one of the boys. Like Ignacio, the neighbor said the murky and deep water made it hard to swim.

When Mark Emman and Nathaniel’s bodies had been retrieved, they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the two boys passed away just a few minutes later.

Ignacio said they already sought the help of barangay officials and investigators in identifying the owner of the property.

“Whoever is the owner, they need to be accountable,” she said in Cebuano.

Before the tragedy occurred, the hole was uncovered, and no fence was made around it, according to Ignacio.

“They only placed these railings after the tragedy already happened,” she added.

Ignacio said they will pursue filing charges against the property owner. /rcg

