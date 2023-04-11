Kiray Celis: ‘P1M cash para kay Mama’

Actress Kiray Celis shared on social media the touching moment she gave her mother a P1,000,000 gift on her birthday.

In a Facebook video, the comedian said that her family would use this money to build a house, which they would then rent out to earn more money.

Before being placed in a box, Kiray placed the money inside a motorcycle helmet. When her mother opened the gift, she still had no idea what was coming. They both shed happy tears when the gift was unveiled.

The actress expressed her desire to serve as an example for young people who support their families financially.

“Maliit man o malaki, basta galing sa puso ang tulong mo.. naappreciate yan ng mga magulang niyo. Mabuhay lahat ng bread winner na anak sa mundo!” she said.

Kiray Celis began her career as a Kapamilya child actress when she became part of the ABS-CBN children’s program “Goin’ Bulilit,” where she rose to fame.

/bmjo

