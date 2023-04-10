LPA to bring rain over parts of PH on Tuesday — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) located east of Eastern Samar is forecast to bring cloudy skies and rain over several parts of the country on Tuesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
According to Pagasa, the LPA was last spotted 750 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar and is expected to escalate into a cyclone within the next 48 hours.
“Dahil sa inaasahan nating pa-kanlurang pagkilos ng LPA ay makakaranas na tayo ng mga kaulapan at pagulan sa bahagi ng Bicol Region as early as tomorrow,” said Pagasa weather specialist Dan Villamil.
(Due to the expected westerly movement of the LPA, we will experience cloudy skies and rain in parts of the Bicol Region as early as tomorrow.)
Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will experience generally fair weather conditions with hot and humid temperatures, along with chances of rain due to isolated thunderstorms.
“Sa bahagi naman ng Visayas at Mindanao, posible na rin magdulot ang LPA ng maulap na kalangitan na may pagulan, pagkulot at pagkidlat dito sa Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas at Caraga Region,” said Villamil.
(In the Visayas and Mindanao, the LPA is also possible to cause cloudy skies with rain, thunderstorms and lightning in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region.)
The rest of Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, can expect generally fair weather to prevail with chances of rain showers due to isolated thunderstorms.
In terms of sea conditions, no gale warning is currently raised, but moderate to rough sea conditions should be expected over the Eastern seaboards of the country, and the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.
Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:
- Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 22 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
