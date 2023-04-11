Hot pursuit on vs riding-in-tandem accused of killing frat exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A hot pursuit operation is now ongoing to capture a motorcycle tandem accused of killing a member of a fraternity in San Fernando town, southern Cebu on Tuesday morning, April 11.

Police Maj. Peter Naboye Jr. of the San Fernando Police Station confirmed that shooting transpired in their municipality, in Brgy. San Isidro around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators identified the victim as Lloyd Procianos, who happened to be the chairperson of the Grand Skeptron (GS) of Alpha Khappa Rho – San Fernando Council.

First responders who arrived at the scene declared the victim dead on the spot.

According to Naboye, witnesses claimed they saw the gunman fleeing on board a motorcycle.

In the meantime, police continue their investigations to determine any possible motive behind Procianos’ killing.

San Fernando is a second-class municipality located 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

