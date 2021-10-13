PRO-7 urged to create SITG for the murder of ex-frat officer

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has requested the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to activate a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) that would look deeply into the recent killing of a former ex-fraternity officer in Cebu City.

In a statement on October 13, 2021, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, has requested the creation or activation of SITG upon the request of Police Major Eraño Sanchez Regidor, Sawang Calero station commander, who is handling the killing of 55-year-old Richard Buscayno.

It can be recalled that Buscayno was ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen while traversing Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on October 8.

Apart from being a former official of a fraternity group, Buscayno was also known as the owner of the San Fernando Funeral Homes located in Katipunan Street and a former barangay Calamba councilman.

“Initially, the station investigator identified the persons of interest relative to the killing and was being focused on in their investigation to collect more pieces of evidence to link the suspect in the killing,” reads part of the statement.

The CCPO assured that they will exhaust all means to bring justice to Buscayno’s bereaved family.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said that the suspects will be subjected to identification by at least two witnesses who cooperated with the police.

Parilla said they will file a case against the suspects, but stressed that they need to have additional evidence that will corroborate the physical pieces of evidence they gathered.

“We will not file a case nga half-cooked lang. Kinahanglan nga lig-on ang atong kaso nga i-file para dili sad siya ma dismiss [because] sayang ang effort,” said Parilla.

He said they still have to look at whether or not a mastermind instructed the suspects to murder Buscayno. They will also look into past shooting incidents if those are linked to the recent killing.

While they already secured closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages near the crime scene, Parilla said they will also have to look into a van, which the victim had bumped into during the incident. They want to find out if the van driver has a role in the crime as well.

In the meantime, Ligan is asking fraternity members to cooperate with the authorities, particularly those who have personal knowledge about the incident, for the speedy disposition of the case. /rcg

