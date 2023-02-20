Organizers of December foot race eye another fun run this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Kalinangan Youth Foundation, Inc. (KALFI) plans to hold another fun run this year following its successful inaugural running event, “KALFIT Race to Fitness” last December at the Cebu Business Park.

KALFIT Cebu Working Committee member Michelle Salon told CDN Digital that they might not have achieved their target number of runners in their inaugural race, but they remained upbeat to hold its second running event sometime this year.

The running event which served as one of the highlight activities of KALFI’s 40th anniversary attracted over a thousand runners from all ages including two platoons of the Philippine Army from nearby Camp Lapu-Lapu.

KALFI is a private and non-profit foundation known for projects that help young women and the community.

“There are no immediate plans to hold another Kalfit fun run, but most probably after a year, because of our good experience and response from those we got in touch with, especially since it was inspiring and encouraging to see many young families join the run,” said Salon.

Salon revealed that the proceeds of December’s running event would be used to save funds for their proposed van project which would allow KALFI to visit and provide outreach programs in rural Cebu.

“We want to continue to promote wellness and the value of physical activity. The proceeds of the fun run served as our first batch of savings for the van we want to purchase to help us be mobile in the outreach work we do in communities in and outside Cebu province,” added Salon.

Currently, KALFI has been organizing rural and urban outreach projects besides its main headquarters in the Banilad Study Center around Minglanilla town and the mountain barangays in Cebu province.

They also visited Bohol, Leyte, Dumaguete, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro previously with their outreach projects.

With all that in mind, they want the “KALFIT Race to Fitness Fun Run” as one of their driving tools to promote their foundation’s noble cause.

“It’s been two months now after KALFIT Run. We are left with the challenge of reaching out in the future to more than a thousand registrants. Until the next fun run, we don’t know how many more wonderful sponsors we will discover, groups of people to enthuse, and friendships we hope to strike and revive through a fun run. One thing seems clear, KALFIT is one worthwhile activity that has brought out the best in each one of us,” Salon said.

But as they still planned to hold another fun run in Cebu, KALFI said that they were organizing its first running event this April in Manila. It will be held at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman oval.

