Runners urged: Join ‘Cebu Pink Ultramarathon’, run for a cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The organizers of the upcoming “Cebu Pink Ultramarathon” call out hardcore and leisure runners to join their cause-oriented virtual running event in October.

The running event slated to run from October 1 to 31 serves as a fund-raising activity for the Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team, a sports and cause oriented team that organizes charitable programs for women with breast cancer.

Their main objective of the upcoming non-competitive ultramarathon is to sustain their breast cancer early detection program that consists of free mammograms, ultrasound, and health advices to women.

One of the organizers, Lulu Valiente told CDN Digital that they already drew 135 runners that registered for the event, but it is far from their target number 300 to 500 which they were able to achieve in its first edition.

“We cebu Pink Ultramarathon organizers are inviting everyone to please join our upcoming event on October 1 to 31, 2021. Part of the registration fee will go to our breast cancer activities. The registration will be up until September 30. Our group registration is available until the registration ends,” said Valiente.

According to Valiente, fewer participants have enlisted so far due to the quarantine restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they are very optimistic to hit their target before their event kicks off.

During the first leg in March this year, the organizers drew 355 runners, who were mostly newbies in the sport. Surprisingly, 330 of them finished their chosen distances.

The virtual ultramarathon features 50-kilometer and 100k distances. However, it is not as grueling as a regular ultramarathon that participants need to finish within the day. Since it’s virtual, the runners can complete the distance within the given period from October 1 to 31.

Aside from raising funds for their charitable activities for women with breast cancer, the running event is also held to provide Cebuano running buffs an activity amid the pandemic.

Finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and a finisher’s shirt. The 50K finishers will receive a silver finisher’s medal while a gold finisher’s medal will be given to those, who completed the 100K.

The registration, which was started on July 1 and was supposed to end on August 31, has been extended until the end of September.

The registration fee is pegged at P1,500. For updates visit the Cebu Pink Ultramarathon page or the Cebu Pink Paddlers’ Dragon Boat Team Facebook page.

