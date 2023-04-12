Filipinas advances to next round of AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas advanced to the next round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament after finishing off the first qualifying round in Group E unbeaten in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup bound Filipinas sealed their campaign with an empathic, 4-0, victory against Hong Kong on Tuesday night, April 11, at the Hisor Central Stadium.

The ever-reliable forward and striker Sarina Bolden led the Filipinas with her brace or two goals in the match, while Meryll Serrano and Quinley Quezada scored one goal each.

Sarina Bolden’s first goal, sprinted towards the goal, outruns her defender to score the first goal at the fifth minute. She made it 2-0 with another goal in the 41st minute. This time, Sara Eggesvik’s long pass perfectly landed in Bolden’s position who immediately strikes the ball high enough to slip the outstretched arms of Hong Kong’s goalkeeper.

The Filipinas then went on sealing the first half with a 44th minute goal courtesy of Serrano from a free kick.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Filipinas stretched their lead to 4-0, from Quezada’s goal and held on until the final whistle.

The Filipinas that is ranked No. 49 in the world and No. 9 in Asia advances to the final group stage of the Olympic qualifying tournament for the first time.

They will play against five seeded teams and six other fellow qualifiers. The 12 teams vying will be divided into three groups.

Before the final group stage of the Olympic qualifying tournament, the Filipinas will campaign for the Philippines in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games women’s football competition in Cambodia this May.

They’re trying to improve their bronze medal haul in Vietnam last year. They will vie in Group A with reigning champs, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

