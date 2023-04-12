Ariana Grande urges public to ‘be gentle’ amid comments about her body

Ariana Grande has spoken up on the comments she has been receiving about her body, reminding the public to “be gentle” with their words and that there are “many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

The American singer said this as she “shared some feelings” through a video on her TikTok page on Wednesday, April 12.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it and I’m not good at it but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen, to be paid such close attention to,” she began.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable in commenting on people’s bodies no matter what,” she continued. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is—healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy—we should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Grande urged her fans to work toward “being safer and keeping each other safer,” noting that she initially did not want to explain herself, but she thought that by doing so, “something good might come from it.”

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like,” she stated. “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she disclosed. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy.”

Grande also stressed that making unsolicited comments about other people’s physical appearances may affect their mental health.

She then extended her love to her fans, telling them that they are beautiful no matter what weight, no matter how they want to do their makeup, and whether or not they had cosmetic procedures.

“You never know what someone is going through so even if you are coming from a loving and caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with,” she said. “You never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

Grande was then comforted by her fans who sent messages of support to the singer via the comments section.

Grande will star as Glinda the Good in the film adaptation of “Wicked.” Her casting was announced in November 2021 along with British actress Cynthia Erivo, who will portray Elphaba.

