Ariana Grande’s makeup line is out!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you one of the nearly one million followers of r.e.m. beauty on Instagram?

For those who still don’t know who is behind the r.e.m. beauty brand, it is no other than”Ari”, Ariana Grande.

The pop superstar is making waves online as she drops some of the products on the r.e.m. beauty Instagram account.

These products are what r.e.m. beauty calls, “Ultraviolet.”

Chapter 1 of the make line includes midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes, dream lashes, flourishing volumizing mascara, flourishing lengthening mascara, at the borderline eyeliner marker, midnight shadows liquid eyeshadows, at the borderline kohl eyeliners.

They also have ten interstellar highlighter toppers. And on your collar matte lipsticks, practically permanent lip stain markers, on your collar plumping lip glosses, utmost importance plumping lip gloss.



















All these products are now posted on r.e.m. beauty’s official IG account.

Having her own makeup line has been Ariana’s longtime dream that is now coming to life.

r.e.m. beauty is vegan and totally cruelty-free so you won’t have to feel guilty by looking pretty in these products. / dcb