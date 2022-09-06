Mandaue mayor: 12 new classrooms for MCC

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government on Tuesday morning, September 6, turned over new modular classrooms and newly renovated offices to the Mandaue City College (MCC).

The blessing and turnover of 12 modular classrooms and offices such as a clinic among others were led by Mayor Jonas Cortes. It will be occupied by the students soon.

The project is part of the city’s plan to improve the facility of MCC.

“Kani atoang gibuhat is to improve the services. Mao ni atoang ikapasalig sa atoang mga estudyante sa MCC nga dili ni maoy katapusan nga suporta kun dili mao ni sinugdanan sa mga programa nga atoang ikahatag sa mga estudyante sa dakbayan sa Mandaue,” said Mayor Cortes.

(What we are doing is to improve the services. This is what I can assure our MCC students that this is not the end of our support but this is the beginning of the program that we will provide our students in Mandaue City.)

Aside from improving the college’s facilities, the city also hopes to continue the implementation of its free tuition program in partnership with the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST).

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Committee on Education chairman, said the new facilities were one of the few requirements to be able to apply for a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC).

With the new facilities and ongoing requirement compliance, MCC OIC administrator, Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, is positive that the school’s application for UniFAST will be approved. Mandaue City College was able to offer free tuition since 2019 through the UniFAST.

Pending approval of its application with UniFAST, the city government will continue to shoulder the tuition of all MCC students.

The tuition of MCC per semester is around P5,000. Their student population this school year is around 2,000.

Their classes started on Monday, September 6. It was the first face-to-face classes of MCC since the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are currently implementing blended learning, which is a combination of online and limited in-person classes. Mayol said that they were targeting to implement full face-to-face classes in the second semester of next year.

/dbs