The breadwinner: How a ‘pan bisaya’ has become a family’s source of life

CAMOTES ISLAND, Philippines – While baking in today’s modern time is mostly fueled by passion and hobby, this has also become one of the most profitable and sustainable livelihoods for Filipinos.

For almost 63 years, Zosiomo Joyo, a resident of Pilar, Camotes Island has produced the so-called ‘Salbaro’ dubbed by the locals as ‘Pan Bisaya’.

Joyo said that he started making ‘Salbaro when he was still 17 years old and would sell it to their school to pay for his tuition.

“Sauna maglako ko ani, mamaligya sa eskwelahan unya libre na ako pag skwela,” he said.

Baking ‘salbaro’ became their main source of income, which has enabled them to pay for their child’s education through college.

“Sa kaning paghimo ug ‘salbaro’ nakapahuman ug college, maestra na siya karun,” said Joyo.

Joyo is a participant at this year’s Suroy Suroy Sugbo in Camotes Island where locals have a chance to showcase their goods to visitors from all across the country. /rcg

