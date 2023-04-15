Maja Salvador to leave ‘Eat Bulaga’ due to upcoming wedding, ‘uncertainties’ involving noontime show

Maja Salvador has confirmed that she would leave the noontime show “Eat Bulaga” due to her upcoming July wedding with fiancé Rambo Nuñez and “uncertainties” surrounding the noontime show.

Salvador’s departure from the noontime show was announced in an official statement by her talent agency Crown Artist Management on its official Facebook page on Thursday, April 13.

“Crown Artist Management would like to announce that with Maja Salvador’s upcoming wedding and with all the uncertainties surrounding ‘Eat Bulaga,’ she will be leaving the show for the time being,” the statement read.



The label also noted that while being part of the show has been the actress’ “dream,” she decided to “give it a pause” for now. “Becoming a Dabarkads was a dream of Maja that came true one and a half years ago, but for now, we have to give it a pause,” they said.

“This decision was already communicated to their management, so we’re hoping for your utmost understanding. Maja wishes ‘Eat Bulaga,’ its hosts and staff, all the best! Maraming salamat (Thank you very much), Dabarkads,” the agency further explained.

The date of Salvador’s final episode with “Eat Bulaga” has yet to be disclosed, as of this writing.

The “Wildflower” star’s July wedding to her non-showbiz boyfriend was revealed by the former’s handler to TV host Boy Abunda at an episode of the show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” in February 2023.

The actress’ departure comes a month after rebranding rumors hounded the noontime show that led to TAPE producer Tony Tuviera being “kicked out.” Meanwhile, EB mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon expressed their dismay over the incident.

However, Tito clarified at an April 2023 interview with Korina Sanchez that the noontime show “is here to stay.”

