Maja Salvador, BF Rambo Nuñez to get married in July

Maja Salvador and her fiancé Rambo Nuñez are set to tie the knot this coming July, as disclosed by the actress-TV host’s handler to King of Talk Boy Abunda.

Abunda reached out to Salvador and her handler after speculations that the couple had a secret wedding on Valentine’s Day arose. He said this during an episode of his talk show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“Ang kanilang statement ay (Their statement was)—Maja and Rambo have always been generous to the public about many things in their life, but of course they keep certain things private,” Abunda stated. “We respect that, pero sinabi sa amin na ang kasal ni Maja at Rambo ay magaganap in July of 2023 (but we were told that Maja and Rambo’s wedding will be held in July).”

Abunda did not give further details on the wedding, but he addressed Salvador and invited her to have a talk with him.

Salvador and Nuñez dated in 2010, then broke up but got back together in 2019. In the same year, the actress declared that she and Nuñez would not break up again.

Nuñez popped the question during an intimate gathering in April last year.

RELATED STORIES

Rambo Nuñez nag-propose na kay Maja Salvador: The best part is yet to come my love…

How self-confessed ‘workaholics’ Maja Salvador and fiancé keep relationship strong

Celebrities gush over Maja Salvador’s engagement online