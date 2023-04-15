Heart Evangelista may tips ukol sa kaperahan: It starts with what you want to do in your life

PARA sa maraming Pilipino, nakadikit na sa pangalang “Heart Evangelista” ang karangyaan at pagwawaldas. Ngunit nilinaw ng aktres at fashionista na hindi siya basta-basta gumagastos. Sumasailalim muna sa isang proseso ang bawat bibilhin o babayaran niya.

Sa isang press conference na ginanap sa Cebu City ngayong Abril 14, tinanong siya ng Inquirer kung ano ang mga isinasaalang-alang niya sa mga pinaglalaanan niya ng pera. Tugon niya: “Even if it’s just shirts, or shoes, or bags, I wouldn’t just buy it because it’s [on] trend, I wouldn’t just buy it because it’s pretty or it’s cute. I think about, if I need money will I be able to sell it at double the price?”

Dinagdag pa ni Heart: “I always think if it’s gonna become more expensive, if the value will increase. So it’s the same thing with buying property. It’s not just for your use of for the use of your future kids. Will it generate income when you need it, or can you rent it out?”

At tila lumalabas na sa ngayon, hindi niya muna proproblemahin kung saan kukuha ng perang gagastusin. May proyekto siya sa developer na “Love Marie Designs with RLC Residences” kung saan niya dinisenyo ang condo unit niya. Naglabas din siya ng aromatherapy candles upang salubungin ang bagong homeowners ng kumpanya.

Nagbigay din ng payo ang aktres para sa mga nahihirapang magpalago ng yaman nila. “It starts with what you want to do in your life. How are you going to earn this much money if you don’t know what to do in life? It’ll all come at the right time, and you’ll eventually learn with wisdom and experience,” sinabi ni Heart habang inaming mayroon din siyang mga maling desisyon dati.

Pinayuhan niya ang mga nakababata na huwag matakot na magtanong. “You deserve to have knowledge, and educate yourself. It’s never impossible to have big dreams. Everything is possible right now, you just have to ask, and you’ll know the steps. That’s the first dream, ‘I want a place of my own.’ But how? There are many ways to be able to afford something with value,” ibinahagi niya.

Sinabi pa ni EHeart, “luxury isn’t just all about, it has to be expensive. It’s about ‘future.’ Let’s go first to clothing. I wouldn’t buy it if I wouldn’t be able to wear it a thousand times, or if I’m still 60 can I still wear it?” Tinukoy din niya ang halaga ng pag-aalaga sa sarili. “It’s really important to invest on something that will do you well, for your soul, for your mind, and then the rest will follow,” ipinaliwanag niya.

