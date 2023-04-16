Liza Soberano says she doesn’t want to be ‘in front of the camera’ once she hits her 30s

Liza Soberano has her eyes set on being a “world class artist and actress” in Hollywood at the moment, but she is also firm in her conviction that she wouldn’t stay in front of the camera for the rest of her life.

Soberano admitted that she’s considering a career behind the camera once she reaches her 30s in a cover story with local fashion magazine Preview, where she shared her thoughts about her career growth.

“I feel like there will come a time, especially when I hit my 30s, that I won’t want to be in front of the camera anymore. So, I want to be able to learn how things work behind the scenes because I really love creating films, and I love anything creative,” she began. “ I feel like that’s the direction I’m leaning towards. Creating, instead of being the one in front of the camera.”

The controversial actress then revealed that while trying her luck in Hollywood is a big career opportunity for her, she noted that setting her sights on a different path is a way of pushing for growth.

“I am making it a point to only do things that I think serve me and make me happy and push for my growth. That’s one thing that I’ve kind of been able to learn in these past few months. And because I feel more confident and comfortable in doing so, I know it’s going to happen,” she said in the report.

“Am I going to find what it is I’m looking for [in Hollywood]? Honestly, I don’t know. I hope so. I will try my best and I will work just as hard as I ever did, but who really knows for sure,” she further explained.

The “Dolce Amore” star, who signed with James Reid’s label Careless in June 2022, also admitted that she used to see change as a “negative thing,” although she realized that it can be seen as an opportunity to learn and grow.

“I grew up hearing from the more experienced people in my industry, ‘Wag ka magbago ah, ‘wag lalaki yung ulo mo.’ So that really stuck with me and I started viewing change as a negative thing,” she recalled. “Having been in the industry for over a decade, I started wanting to explore different things, to go beyond what I think I’m capable of. I’m human, we’re ever evolving and have the right to aspire for growth and will naturally change our minds about things. It’s just a natural process, and it shouldn’t be seen so negatively.”

The ex-Kapamilya star received backlash following her controversial vlog in February 2023, where she opened up about her experiences in working with ABS-CBN and former talent manager Ogie Diaz when she was 12 years old.

A month later, Soberano apologized to her previous network, Diaz, and boyfriend, Enrique Gil at an exclusive uncut interview with Boy Abunda. “You know ABS-CBN was always my second home. I have devoted so many years to them, and I’m also sorry again to them if there were people that I’ve worked with closely that were offended by some of the things I’ve said in my vlog. It was not my intention,” she said.

The actress however expressed her gratitude to ABS-CBN for taking a “risk” on her, saying, “They know this. I’m thankful to them for taking a risk on me when I was a nobody, for investing in me, developing me, and for creating Liza Soberano.”

