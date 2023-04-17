DOE Visayas starts information campaign ahead of implementation of R.A. 11592 in 2024

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Republic Act (R.A.) 11592 or the LPG Industry Regulation Act that would ensure the safety of consumers of liquified petroleum and gas (LPG) is already set for full implementation next year.

This early, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the Visayas has started to conduct information dissemination campaigns to educate the public on the salient features of the law.

Engr. Jose Rey Maleza, chief of the Energy Industry Management Division of DOE-Visayas, said that the new law focuses on ensuring the safety of LPG consumers, by prescribing harsher penalties against its violators.

“The number one goal, under the law, is to get rid of the unqualified, uncompliant cylinder now circulating in the market,” Meleza said.

R.A. 11592, that seeks to establish the regulatory framework for the safe operations of the LPG industry, was enacted into law on October 4, 2021.

The law requires the observance of safe LPG handling practices while it mandates the refillers to “refill only LPG cylinders that comply with the PNS and bear the necessary safety and quality marks, whichever is applicable.”

Retail outlets are mandated to “sell only the trademarks or trade named of LPG-filled cylinders or cartridges it is authorized to carry by virtue of its contract or agreement with duly licensed trademark owners, marketers, or dealers.”

At the same time, the new law requires closer coordination among concerned government agencies and local government units (LGUs).

It also law prohibits the selling of adulterated LPG in bulk and in pressure vessels and the fabrication and manufacture of LPG pressure vessels using substandard materials, among others.

“Hopefully, when we finish accepting all applications for the qualified LPG industry participants, we can fully implement, including the enforcement by next year,” Maleza said.

Isla LPG Corporation, the maker of Solane LPG, has issued a statement to express its support on the passage and implementation of R.A. 11592.

Banjo Castillo, chief operations officer of Isla LPG Corporation, said the passage of the law is a major milestone in the Philippine LPG industry and a “key win” for millions of Filipino LPG users.

“Solane LPG expresses its unwavering support to the full implementation of RA 11592 in the country and commit to work closely with the DOE, DTI, various LGUs, and other government agencies to help ensure their tasks and responsibilities under the law are fulfilled and carried through,” Castillo said.

