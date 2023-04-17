Handuraw Pizza is back with its new home in Subangdaku, Mandaue City

A more spacious venue with bigger parking and breezy environs, the new branch continues to serve its delectable thin-crust pizzas, rice bowls, pica-picas, and below-zero beers in a venue supportive of local music and the arts.

“We are happy to offer a bigger, brighter venue for our diners and artists,” says Eric Pestaño Smith, one of Handuraw’s co-owners and founders.

With nightly music gigs — Piano Afternoons every M-W-F, Sing-A-Long Nights every Tuesday and Thursday, Open Mic Nights on Wednesdays, and various local bands on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Handuraw stays true to its vision 19 years since its inception.















The latest addition is the venue being home to Cebuano indie films screened every Monday at 8 PM. An effort from well-known Cebuano writer and director Sam Costanilla and Mr. Alan Lucar.

Handuraw Pizza Mandaue is open daily from 11 AM to 12 MN and is located along highway Subangdaku between ADG IT Center and AlpaCentrum/PYEZA. It can be found on Waze and Google Maps. Deliveries are available through GrabFood. Follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/handurawpizza also for its latest offerings and events schedule.