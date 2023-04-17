Kris Bernal, Perry Choi expecting baby girl: ‘Lahat ng symptoms ko, pang-boy!’

Kris Bernal and her husband, entrepreneur Perry Choi, revealed that they are expecting a baby girl after an amusing wrestling match between two dinosaur mascots at a gender-reveal party.

The parents-to-be shared highlights of their lavish gender reveal party in Pasay City, as seen in a video uploaded on Bernal’s official YouTube channel on Sunday, April 16, where the couple hired two people to dress up as dinosaurs in shades of blue and pink.

After a three-round “wrestling match” between the mascots, the pink dinosaur was pronounced as the winner, which confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Bernal admitted that she initially thought that she was expecting a baby boy, although she revealed that she always wanted to have a baby girl.

“May babae na rin sa family,” she said in excitement. “Nanalo ang Team Girl. Naiiyak ako hindi ko in-expect kasi ang alam ko talaga boy. Nasa isip ko boy. Akala ko na boy kasi lahat ng symptoms ko, tulad ng matulis na tiyan, pang-boy. Kaya sobrang fixed na ‘yung utak ko na boy talaga.”

(There’s finally a girl in the family. Team Girl won. I feel like crying because I expected to have a boy. What I had in mind was a boy. I thought that I’m having a boy because all of the symptoms, such as having a sharp tummy, are pointing towards a boy. This is why I remained fixed in the fact that I’m having a son.)

The actress also shared that having a baby girl is an “answered prayer” since she was always surrounded by boys in her family.

“Answered prayer talaga siya. Gusto ko talaga ng girl kasi gusto ko bihisan. Pero gusto ko rin ng boy kasi gusto ko may kalaro rin ‘yung mga pamangkin ko na puro boys. Pero dahil puro boys, mayroon ng girl. Nagulat ako akala ko talaga boy,” she said.

(It’s an answered prayer. I always wanted to have a baby girl because I want to dress her in many clothes. But don’t get me wrong, I want to have a boy because I want my nephews to have a playmate. But since I’ve always been surrounded by boys, a girl is finally here. I was really surprised because I really thought that I’m expecting a boy.)

Bernal, who tied the knot with Choi in September 2021, announced that she’s pregnant with their first child in March 2023 through a series of film teasers shared on her Instagram account.

Days before the gender reveal party, the Kapuso star shared a video of herself while working out, where she revealed that she’s currently on her fifth month of pregnancy.

Preggy exercise routine

Meanwhile, Bernal also recently showed some exercises that pregnant women like her could do to safely do away with bloating.

Also on Instagram, she posted a video of her exercise routine, such as low-impact aerobics and strength training to prepare her body for delivery.

“My very first workout in 5 months or since becoming pregnant. I can now manage to perform a low-impact exercise now that the majority of my early pregnancy symptoms have started to clear up!” she said. “Nakakapanibago, parang hindi ako ‘to” (I’m not used to this, This is not like me at all.)

Bernal noted that when she was not yet pregnant, she used to be a “beast” at the gym, accustomed to heavy lifting and intense workouts.

“I’m so surprised with my low stamina and my overall lack of energy. Body weight seems to have doubled and I could only manage a few repetitions,” she said.

“Deadma muna on the number on the scale. This is me trying to workout during pregnancy, not to lose the weight gain, but to prepare myself for labor and for life,” she added.

