Kris Bernal, Perry Choi visit CLOY set location: ‘Crash ‘LANDI’ on you’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal recently went to Switzerland with her husband Perry Choi for a vacation and made sure to visit one of the ‘Crash Landing on You’ famous set locations.

On Instagram, the actress shared some romantic snaps and her husband taken at Lake Brienz in Iseltwald in Switzerland.

“Crash ‘LANDI’ on you.. But husband, not landi..” Bernal wrote.

Bernal said that they were supposed to visit London, but this did not push through because of their VISA arriving late.

“I asked my husband if we could visit Switzerland instead, primarily because I wanted to visit some of CLOY’s filming locations,” she added.

“a-duuhh, this is the exact spot where Captain Ri played a beautiful, piano song, featured at the end of Ep. 7 🎹🤍 #CrashLandingOnYou .”

The couple made some poses as they channeled their inner Se-ri and Captain Ri with the picturesque pier as the background.

“Kanya-kanyang awra kami ng asawa ko 🤣 As a #CLOY fan, feel ko nayakap ko si Captain Ri! Haha! LOL!” she shared.

Bernal and Choi got married in September 2021.

