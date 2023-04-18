ComClark launches satellite solution for leisure, military, and disaster response

ComClark Network and Technology Corp. (ComClark), the parent company of leading fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, is making available a satellite communication solution suited for ocean-going vessels, emergency responders, and even the military.

The need for reliable and secure internet connection on board sea-going vessels is driving demand for connectivity by the maritime sector and ComClark hopes to fill that demand through Satellite Communications (SATCOM) On-the-Move, a satellite internet service infrastructure supported by Converge pure fiber technology.

“With Satellite Communications On-the-Move, we can cater to niche businesses in the maritime sector and beyond. Already, we are seeing some applications not just in leisure watercraft but in the military sector and disaster response,” said Benedicto Bulatao, Chief Operations Officer of ComClark.

The solution involves a state-of-the-art flat panel antenna receiving and transmitting data from a satellite which, in turn, is communicating with the earth station operated by ComClark (ComClark Teleport). The antenna is installed on the mobile vessel or vehicle, such as navy ships or yachts.

The teleport acts as a telecommunications hub that connects the satellite with the terrestrial or backhaul network to provide high quality satellite communications services. The backhaul network of the earth station is powered by Converge, thus the bandwidth is being sourced from Converge’s network.

“Reliable connectivity isn’t just for metro cities and suburban locations. ComClark brings cost-effective, high performance satellite internet to any location – any corner of the Philippines”

According to ComClark, the flat panel antenna it is using – Kymeta u8 Hawk – is a next-generation VSAT that is electronically steered and precisely designed for mobility. It is also ready for low-earth orbit (LEO) systems.

Comclark’s SATCOM On-the-Move offers unlimited satellite internet with no data cap. Bandwidth allocation is tailored per customer, according to Bulatao who emphasized that the solution caters to niche markets.

“Satellite internet, by its nature, is expensive but what ComClark offers is a turnkey solution – no need for configuration or drawn out installation of several active components. It’s a plug and play solution that only requires powering of the antenna. Additionally, a plus here is that we own the network, so you can be sure the data being exchanged is secure,” Bulatao added.