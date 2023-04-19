Discover Camotes’ enchanting Bukilat cave

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Camotes group of islands is home to beautiful beaches, with their pristine waters, and a spectacular view of the sunset, but aside from these, Camotes also boasts of its must-visit natural caves.

One of these is the Bukilat Cave, which was one of the destinations of the second Suroy Suroy Sugbo 2023 called “Suroy Suroy sa Enchanting Camotes.”

READ: Suroy Suroy Sugbo to go national: DOT execs join, study Cebu’s tourism caravan

Bukilat cave is an underground cave located at Barangay Mc Arthur in Tudela town, Camotes. The village is 6 kilometers away from the town proper traversing along the provincial road.

The cave was named after the person who first inhabited the area and was believed to have come from Bohol. The cave used to be the hiding place of inhabitants during the Battle of the Japanese Armada and the American Navy between the Camotes and Leyte Seas.

According to local guides, the Bukilat cave was developed in the ’70s through the efforts of the late Rev. Fr. Joseph M.h Wiertz, MSC.

The cave has interesting formations, including the stalagmites and water dripping from the stalactites.

The cave is unique for its seven natural windows, which allow light to enter and brighten the cave naturally.

Over the years, the cave hosted several events and sacraments, including baptism. Welma Edjan, 44, a local of Barangay Mc Arthur, is one of those who were baptized inside the cave.

“Nangutana ko ni nanay kung diin g’yod ko nabunyagi unya niingon siya nga diri daw sa Bukilat cave. Seven mi kabuok nabunyagan atong 1979,” she told CDN Digital.

(I asked my mom where I was baptized and she said it was done here in the Bukilat Cave. There were seven of us who were baptized here in 1979.)

The cave is also one of the shoot locations of one of the movies of the KathNiel love team in 2017.

source: LGU of Tudela

READ MORE:

Basket maker showcases talent, products in Suroy Suroy Camotes

Suroy-Suroy Sugbo: A chance to showcase Cebu’s best

IN PHOTOS: Suroy Suroy sa ‘Enchanting Camotes’

The breadwinner: How a ‘pan bisaya’ has become a family’s source of life