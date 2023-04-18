LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz reunites with ex-GF Kaye Abad in ‘Happy ToGetHer’

Former lovers and “Tabing Ilog” co-stars John Lloyd Cruz and Kaye Abad have delighted their fans after the actors reunited at the filming set of GMA sitcom “Happy ToGetHer.”

Cruz and Abad were sitting beside each other while posing for a photo alongside actor-director Badjie Mortiz and several other production staff, as seen on Mortiz’s Instagram page on Monday, April 17.

“Cycle 20 shoot day [two],” Mortiz captioned his post, along with the hashtag “Happy ToGetHer.”

Abad also gave a glimpse of their meeting while seemingly teasing her guesting on the show.

Fans gushed over the couple as they looked back at the actors’ characters in the 1990s TV series through the comments section.

In a 2019 interview, Abad confessed that Cruz was her first boyfriend as well as her “first love.” She also recalled how they were when they were still together, revealing how she would often drop off Cruz in his residence in Pasig City even when she was residing in Cavite at the time. Abad jokingly referred to this act as “very sugar mommy.”

Abad now has two sons with her husband, “Pinoy Big Brother” alum Paul Jake Castillo, with whom she tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their firstborn Joaquin in December 2017, and their youngest child Iñigo in September 2021.

Cruz, meanwhile, shares a son, Elias, with his ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna. The actor has been rumored to be in a relationship with artist Isabel Santos, but both of them have yet to confirm or deny this as of writing. /ra

