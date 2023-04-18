Video shows Degamo saying Teves brothers ‘sources of threats’ to his life — widow

MANILA, Philippines — A video of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo telling his wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, that the Teves brothers were the “sources of threats” to his life may soon surface.

Janice on Tuesday said she plans to make public a video of her husband saying suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and his younger brother, former Negros Oriental Gov. Henry Teves were threatening his security.

Roel and eight others were brazenly murdered in the local official’s residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4.

“I have a video. I might post it…Hindi lang si Arnolfo Teves ang hinihinalaan ng husband ko. Sabi ng husband ko, ‘Henry Teves and Arnolfo Teves are the sources of threats to my life,”” she said over ABS-CBN News’ Headstart.

(I have a video. I might post it…Arnolfo Teves wasn’t the only one my husband was suspicious of. My husband said, “Henry Teves and Arnolfo are the sources of threats to my life.”)

Janice said the video was taken when she and her husband were bound for Manila in October last year.

“We were really warned – sternly warned – that ‘there is someone waiting for you there, governor,’” she said.

Janice said the threat had pushed them not to go where they usually stayed in Manila.

“We went to another area, but before we left the house, I took a video and said, ‘If something bad happens to us, this video will come out.’ I showed the camera to him because while I was taking a video of myself speaking, he butt in and said the threats he was receiving were coming from Henry Teves and [Arnolfo] Teves,” she recalled.

When asked about where the slain governor got such information, the Pamplona local chief said her husband was receiving intelligence reports about the threats to his life.

The task force investigating the killings, now dubbed the Pamplona massacre, has so far only named Arnolfo as the alleged mastermind.

But Roel had notably unseated Henry as provincial governor of Negros Oriental after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) last September annulled the latter’s proclamation as the winner of the 2022 elections.

The decision came after the Comelec credited votes obtained by a nuisance candidate in Roel’s favor.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Arnolfo’s legal counsel to seek a comment from the Teves brothers, but they have yet to respond as of this posting.

