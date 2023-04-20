Register now or face deactivation, SIM card users told

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With six days left, Subscriber Identity/Identification Module (SIM) users are told to register otherwise they will face deactivation.

The National Telecommunications Office in Central Visayas (NTC-7) reminded SIM users that there will be no extension on the mandatory registration.

The national government will be closing registration on April 26, 2023.

“As far as I know, wala pay or walay intention i-extend,” said lawyer Alan Felix Maraca Jr., legal officer of NTC-7, in an interview with state-media dyMR – Radyo Pilipinas Cebu.

As of April 18, data from the central office of the NTC showed that only around 44.15 percent of SIM card users have already registered, or 74 million out of the 160 million subscribers.

Should regulators decide to stick with their April 26 deadline, Maraca said those who failed to the register may have their SIMs deactivated.

“Madeactivate tanan inyong SIM sa cellphone kung di marehistro,” he said. (Your SIM cards of your cellphones will be deactivated if it won’t be registered.)

While those who cannot make it to the deadline have the option to buy another sim, the NTC-7 official advised them that it may turn out as a hassle.

“(So), please register as early as possible para dili nata magratol-ratol inig abot sa April 26,” added Maraca. (Register as early as possible so you won’t get rattled on the April 26 deadline.)

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. enacted the SIM Card Registration Act in 2022. Registration began last December 2022.

