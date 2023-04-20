Vino Kulafu Gives Bigger Prizes for New Promo

Vino Kulafu, the No. 1 Chinese wine brand in Visayas and Mindanao, is more than just a classic drink. Not only that it brings the promise of a healthy beverage with its many health benefits, but, also, for the month of April, it will bring you the chance to win exciting prizes!

Customers from Visayas and Mindanao can get a chance to win cash, Free Vino Kulafu 350 ml, Android Phone, Android Tablet, LED TV, P50k cash, Motorcycle, and Lite-Ace Pick-up with Vino Kulafu’s Lakas Panalo Promo!

Win minor and major prizes instantly by looking under specially marked caps of both Vino Kulafu SKU’s (Vino Kulafu 350 ml and Vino Kulafu 700 ml).

Vino Kulafu is a product of Ginebra San Miguel, a trusted brand since 1834, and is also a 2022 Gold Monde Selection awardee.

Concocted with 12 authentic Chinese Herbs that contribute to overall health and wellness, drinking Vino Kulafu can help give you renewed strength, help you get a good sleep, strengthen your bones, lower your blood pressure, regulate your blood flow and relieve your headache.

Vino Kulafu can also be paired easily with anything. You can also easily mix the classic Chinese Wine with your favorite non-alcoholic beverages or even powdered drinks.

The Kula Orange Fizz endorsed by Vino Kulafu’s 2023 Calendar Girl, Yassi Pressman, is a mixed drink that you should definitely try out.

So, if you’re looking for a versatile drink that will also give you the chance to win amazing prizes, choose Vino Kulafu and join their Lakas Panalo Promo from April 1 to July 31, 2023.

How to join? It’s very easy!

Just buy Vino Kulafu and win minor and major prizes instantly by looking under specially marked caps of both Vino Kulafu SKU’s (Vino Kulafu 350mL and Vino Kulafu 700mL).

The promo is open to consumers who are 18 years old and above.

For more details and updates of upcoming promos, visit www.facebook.com/vinokulafuofficial

