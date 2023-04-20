Eid’l Fitr will be celebrated on April 22 — Office of Muslim Affairs of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Eid’l Fitr, or the commemoration to mark the end of fasting in Ramadan, will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

This was announced on the official Facebook page of the Office of the Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC) of Cebu City on Thursday night, April 20.

The reason, the office said, is that the moon crescent wasn’t sighted on Thursday and that the Bangsamoro “Mufti” or an Islamic jurist has declared that the Eid’l Fitr will be on Saturday.

Jasmine Salimbago, administration officer of the OMAICC, told CDN Digital that about 800 to 1,000 Muslim brothers and sisters would gather at the Plaza Independencia on early Saturday morning for the celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

This will begin with the traditional Salat al-Eid or special prayers recited during the Eid holidays, which will be led by Mufti Aleemajid.

Afterward, the community will partake in meals provided by the city government and the OMAICC.

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP