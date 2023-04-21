An Enchanted Easter at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

Cebu City, Philippines – This year, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino celebrated Easter Sunday with the theme: Enchanted Easter.

As soon as you enter the event area, a captivating stage set-up sponsored by Peekaboom Events welcomed guests to an afternoon of fun and adventure. Positioned as the venue’s centerpiece, the stage attracted the kids for cheerful photo opportunities.

To keep the excitement rolling, KPUP Mobile Playground sponsored an area for their inflatable slides, houses, ballpit, lego blocks, and play cars for the children to enjoy. With all the inviting toys and attractions prepared, the kids were given the opportunity

to mingle with each other and make friends around the mobile playground.

Among all other things, children got their faces painted and had a merry time while doing the coloring book activities provided for them on the tables. A number of games stole the hearts of the children with prizes from two (2) of our sponsors from Coca-Cola and Citigym.

In addition, special food and beverage booths were ready for grabs. Our very own F&B Department handed out snacks to all the kids and guardians who joined us that day alongside our sponsors, Kettle and Shaker with their ready-to-drink beverages, Coca-Cola and Usana Next to the tummy filling food and beverage booths was the giveaway area containing a variety of exciting goodies from our sponsors such as, Waterfront Food Concepts, Unilab, and IPI’s kid-friendly products.

Finally twenty four (24) golden eggs that were hidden in the Easter Egg hunt area contained VIP tickets from our sponsors, Anjo World & Snow World.

To wrap up the first big Easter event since the pandemic, we would like to specially thank our sponsors: Peekaboom Events, KPUP Mobile Playground, Kettle and Shaker, Waterfront Food Concepts, Citigym, IPI, Unilab, Usana, Anjo World, & Snow World for contributing to the success of this year’s Enchanted Easter at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.