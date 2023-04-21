3,000 Muslims in Mandaue to celebrate Eid’l Fitr on Saturday — OMA exec

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 3,000 Muslims in Mandaue City will celebrate the Eid’l Fitr on Saturday, April 22.

Pabay Mangotara, executive director of the city’s Local Office of Muslims Affairs, said that on Saturday morning, they would gather at the mosque in Barangay Mantuyong to pray.

Some Muslims to go to Plaza Independencia

However, since the mosque is not too big and can only accommodate to about 1,000 people, some will go to the Plaza Indepedencia where the Muslims in Cebu City will celebrate.

Mangotara said that there are about 3,000 Muslims in Mandaue City.

A few might stay and listen in their houses as long as they would hear the mass or prayers from there, she said.

She also said that they would hold a feast and conduct different activities such as games for children.

Eid’l Fitr

The Eid’l Fitr or the commemoration to mark the end of fasting in Ramadan would be celebrated on Saturday because the moon crescent was not sighted during a moonsighting on Thursday, April 20, the Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti announced.

The Malacañang earlier declared Friday, April 21, 2023 as a holiday for the observance of Eid’l Fitr.

Aside from good health, Mangotara prayed for understanding and peace for everyone.

