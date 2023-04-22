Job fairs on May 1 offer 5,000 jobs to applicants – DOLE-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 5,000 job vacancies await job seekers in the region in the upcoming Labor Day Job Fairs slated on May 1, 2023.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE 7), however, encouraged job seekers to preregister online to avoid being caught in the influx of people who would be joining the activity.

Luchel Taniza, DOLE 7 information officer, told CDN Digital, in a phone interview on Friday, April 21, that there would be two simultaneous job fairs to be conducted in Cebu City and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental on May 1.

READ: Lapu-Lapu job fair: 206 applicants hired on the spot

Preregister online first

These are participated by 50 employers regionwide.

Job seekers in Cebu may pre-register at https://bit.ly/Register-LaborDayJFCebu2023.

The job fair in Cebu City will happen at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu Atrium Mall Area from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For those seeking jobs in Negros Oriental, the link for pre-registration is at https://bit.ly/Register-LaborDayJFNegros2023.

READ: DOT-DOLE job fair for tourism industry workers set May 11, 2023

DOLE-7 reminders to applicants

Meanwhile, DOLE-7 Director Lilia Estillore, in a statement, reminded the applicants to prepare their resume, biodata, certificates of employment (if applicable), own ballpoint pens, alcohol and other pre-employment documentary requirements.

For the Cebu City job fair, other services that will be available are the following: One-Stop-Shop Services of partner-agencies; TESDA Booth offering the registration of various scholarship programs

and skills demonstration; DTI’s one-on-one Business Advisory and Business Registration; Employment Counseling Booth by DOLE-7 and the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP-Cebu Chapter).

Kadiwa, other services

Other services offered also include Labor Education and Livelihood Desk by DOLE-7; and Self-pampering Services by Cebu City’s Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP).

Aside from the job fair, the Kadiwa ng Pangulo through the Department of Agriculture will also sell affordable farm products and produce at the mall on that day.

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP