Powerhouse UC Webmasters rule secondary division of 30th Cebu City Olympics, Unit 8 is elementary champ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The powerhouse University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters collected 90 gold medals to rule the week-long 30th Cebu City Olympics in venues held around Cebu City.

UC’s tracksters, arnisadors, and girls volleyball team shone in the inter-school meet which serves as the qualifiers for Team Cebu City’s contingent in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in Carcar City later this month.

Besides the 90 gold medals, UC also has 36 silvers, and 18 bronzes in the latest medal tally as of April 1st.

Unit 9 or Abellana National School (ANS) finished second with a 30-26-35 (gold-silver-bronze) tally, followed by the University of San Carlos (USC) with a 15-31-14 haul.

On the final day of the athletics, UC added six gold medals to finish their campaign with 16 gilts in the two-weekend competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval.

Myles Tutor ruled the 100-meter and 400m secondary boys to lead UC’s final day push for golds. Shanily B. Nierves and Anthony James Salem each contributed a gold medal for UC by topping the triple jump girls and boys, respectively.

Tutor, Salem, and Nierves finished with three gold medals each in their campaigns.

Also, UC’s relay teams in the boys secondary division topped the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Gymnastics

Earlier this week, UC’s gymnastics team headed by Darlene Dela Pisa of Team Ritmik Jimnastis La Sugbo harvested 17 gold medals at the Cebu Gymnastics Academy in Labangon Elementary School.

Meanwhile, John Earl Tapic and Rolly Ramjohn Barcelon earned gold medals in the single weapon and double weapon anyo (form) events, respectively in arnis at the Zapatera Elementary School.

Also, UC bagged two more gold medals in the double weapon and sword and dagger team events.

Lastly, the Webmasters secondary girls volleyball team dumped the University of San Carlos (USC), 3-0, at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation Inc. (USP-F) gymnasium.

Unit 8 tops elementary division

In the elementary division, Unit 8 emerged as overall champions with a, 19-15-15 medals harvested followed by Unit 5 (16-15-15) and USC (18-6-2).

DepEd Cebu City sports coordinator Francis Ramirez said that the 30th Cebu City Olympics was highly successful after a hiatus of over three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Very successful ang atong Cebu City Olympics this year in spite of the absence of competition for the last three years. From this, we can get to choose the best players that will represent Cebu City in the coming CVIRAA,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez also revealed that the DepEd Cebu City is planning for a unified training camp heading into CVIRAA for Cebu City. /rcg

